Autopsy released for couple allegedly killed by their son

Lewis & Clark County Coroner Bryan Backeberg has released the preliminary findings of the autopsy for David and Charla Taylor. It found both of them died from multiple blunt and sharp force trauma.

Their son, Kaleb Taylor, is being held on a $500,000 bond and has allegedly confessed to killing his parents. They were found dead in their home on Monday.

The Lewis and Clark Sheriff's Department is also looking for a person of interest in the case. Sheriff Leo Dutton says deputies want to speak with Andrew Duncan. He is not considered dangerous, but the sheriff asks that residents do not try to detain him. If you have seen him or know anything about where he is, call 406-447-8293.