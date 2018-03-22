Name released of Missoula woman found beaten

MISSOULA- Police have identified a woman who was found badly beaten and died of her injuries earlier in March.

Police say a jogger found Susan Wood, 47, lying unconscious in the middle of Coal Mine Road on Sat., March 3, at 8:30 PM. She was taken to a hospital, and died on March 16 from blunt force trauma to the head.

Detectives with the Missoula County Sheriff's Office say that they've traced some of her activities that night with surveillance video from area businesses. On Sat., March 3, video shows Wood walking near the north end of Lowe's at 6:48 PM. She was wearing a pink coat and seemed to have turned right on England Boulevard. Detectives say she regularly walked that route.

Wood has family in eastern Montana and California, according to KGVO. KGVO also quotes Det. Garrett Vanhoose as saying:

“We know her identity, and obtained cell phone records on her phone to track her movements,” he said. “We’ve used video cameras from various merchants to piece together her path of travel. We knew where she started and where she was headed, and where she was found was nowhere on that path. We knew someone transported her to that point, because there’s no way she would have walked over there willingly. The merchants have been super cooperative in supplying surveillance video for the investigation. We’re just not at the point of answering the question, of who did this?”

Detectives working the case are asking for anyone with information about Wood or the suspect to come forward.

A tip line has been set up at 406-258-3337.