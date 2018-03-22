Missing toddler found hiding behind Crock Pot

MANHATTAN- A father is thankful for the community's response when his young daughter went missing.

Three-year-old Logan went missing on Wednesday afternoon, and the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office issued an alert. She was last seen in the area of Fifth Street in Manhattan. More than 100 emergency responders and hundreds of community members from Manhattan, Churchill, Amsterdam and Belgrade arrived to look, too.

After two hours of searching, a detective found Logan hiding behind a slow cooker in a kitchen cupboard inside the family's house.

Logan's father, Jordan Lance, says he's relieved. Logan is a little embarrassed.

Manhattan is about half an hour west of Bozeman on I-90.