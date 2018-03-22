MSU student raising money to help African village

One MSU student is taking it upon himself to help children in Africa and he needs your help in raising money.

Nathaniel Sisson is a junior at MSU and is trying to raise 25-hundred dollars to help fight child malnutrition in an African village.

Sisson is hoping to provide a chicken coop and 500 laying hens in hope to improve the diets of women and children in Africa. Stunting is a disease that affects impoverished nations and Sisson believes that with the help of vitamin b-12 and several essential amino acids, they can fight this disease with the nutrients that come from eggs. I asked Nathaniel why he was doing this and he simply said that it’s his calling in life.

Sisson, “Well I think, I’ve just always been raised in a good family that’s told me to do good for others in whatever way you can. Whatever means you have and so this is just living out my values and faith and helping other, serving others, it’s what I want to do for my career. “

If you would like to donate, click here.