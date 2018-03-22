Flathead High School testing 125 students for tuberculosis exposure

After the recent diagnosis of active tuberculosis in a Flathead High student, administrators say they've tested nearly 125 students for tuberculosis.

With the help of local health officials, Flathead High School is determined to prevent the disease from spreading in their school.

A Wednesday night meeting updated the Flathead high community about the current situation and the potential effects of tuberculosis, or TB.

With many parents concerned for students' health, medical professionals outlined the steps being taken to prevent the spread of TB.

Dr. Jeff Tjaden of Kalispell Regional Medical Center said the main message is encouraging students to get tested and how they can stay safe.

"The main thing to know tuberculosis is a treatable disease. It's important to identify it, the persons who have been exposed and potentially offer them medicine to prevent them from ever developing it," said Tjaden.

Even with a large portion of students tested for TB, Tjaden said the results take some time.

"The way that the test is done takes 48-72 hours to read the results," said Tjaden.

If people don't display the effects of TB immediately, they aren't out of the woods just yet. There's a possibility that they are infected but the disease hasn't become active yet.

"If you don't have any symptoms, you could have what's called a latent tuberculosis infection. Some point in life there is a risk it could develop that active form of tuberculosis," said Tjaden.

Tjaden said getting tested is crucial, so those infected can get much needed help.

Flathead High School said it will continue to test its students for TB with the next round of tests beginning in 8 weeks.