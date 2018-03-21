Bozeman play to explore cancer survivors' experiences

Montana actors are starting a creative conversation about cancer.

"Thousand Winds: Survival Stories" premieres Friday at Verge Theater in Bozeman. The play was written by Greg Owens in conjunction with Cancer Support Community Montana. Bozeman's Stephanie Campbell directs.

The play depicts real-life experiences drawn from participants in a writing workshop.

Showings are at 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. on Sundays, from March 23-April 1. Click here for more info.