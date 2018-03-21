UPDATE: 3-year-old found

UPDATE: The girl has been found. Additional details were not yet available.

MANHATTAN- Authorities are asking for help finding a missing 3-year-old child.

A press release issued just before 5 PM Wednesday by the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office says the girl's name is Logan. She was last seen in the area of Fifth Street in Manhattan. She's described as wearing a white shirt with a green dinosaur, jeans and no shoes. She has brown hair.

Call 911 if you see her.

Manhattan is about half an hour west of Bozeman on I-90.

ABC FOX Montana is sending a reporter to learn more. A photo of the child was not immediately available.