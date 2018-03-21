Coeur d'Alene High School classes canceled after principal dies from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound

Classes at Coeur d'Alene High School have been canceled after Principal Troy Schueller passed away from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound on Wednesday, according to the school district.

In a release, Director of Communications Scott Maben said Principal Schueller was found at his home with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken to Kootenai Health, but passed away at around 2:00 p.m.

The school faculty was notified after school on Wednesday.

Classes have been canceled for Thursday, however crisis counselors will be at the high school from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. to meet with students, family members, staff and the public. Anyone who needs to speak with someone about this is urged to seek out a member of the crisis team.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, help is available. You can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 24/7 at 1-800-273-8255.