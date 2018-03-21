Hungry Horse woman shot, suspect arrested

HUNGRY HORSE- A 62-year-old man is in custody for the shooting of a woman in Hungry Horse on Wednesday morning.

Flathead Sheriff Chuck Curry says the shooting was called in at 11:45 AM. Deputies responded to a house on Mountain Drive and found a 57-year-old woman on the ground outside with a gunshot wound to her midsection. A helicopter transported her to Kalispell Regional Medical Center and she's currently listed as stable.

Deputies found suspect James Adrian Erickson in a house near the scene and arrested him. He's facing a pending charge of felony assault with a weapon.

Curry says the incident is still under investigation.

From the sheriff's office: