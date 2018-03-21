Police: Helena man confessed to beating death of parents

HELENA- A Helena man allegedly didn't take long to confess to beating his parents to death and trying to cover up the crime.

Kaleb David Taylor, 21, is charged with two counts of deliberate homicide and one count of tampering with evidence after the discovery of both of his parents deceased.

Court documents say that at 9:42 PM on Monday, March 19, a woman called 911 to report the death of her friends, David and Charla Taylor. The woman said she hadn't heard from them all day, which was unusual, and so she'd gone to their house on Cayuse Road. Inside the house, she found the couple dead of apparently violent injuries. They were both in their 60s.

Police determined that the deceased couple's son, Kaleb Taylor, had been convicted of burglarizing his parents' home in 2015. He was on conditional release from prison, and was supposed to be living with his parents, according to the Probation Office.

While police were investigating the scene of the crime on March 20, Taylor drove up to the house. Court documents say he waived his Miranda rights and agreed to an interview at the Lewis and Clark County Law Enforcement Center.

In an interview, Taylor allegedly denied any involvement before eventually admitting to beating his parents to death with the murder weapon and taking a few items. Court documents don't say what the murder weapon was. After the killing, Taylor then allegedly showered and put his bloodstained clothes, weapon and some stolen property in the back of his truck before leaving the house.

Detectives say Taylor showed them places around the county where he'd thrown away or burned the incriminating evidence.

The affidavit doesn't indicate what Taylor's motive might have been. He appeared in court Wednesday and did not enter a plea, but asked for a public defender. His bail is set at $500,000, according to the AP.