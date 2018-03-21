Helena man charged with fatally beating parents

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Lewis and Clark County prosecutors say a 21-year-old Helena man who is charged with killing his parents over the weekend acknowledged beating them, stealing jewelry, burning his bloody clothing and getting rid of the murder weapon.

Kaleb David Taylor is scheduled to make an initial appearance in Justice Court Wednesday afternoon. Court officials say he does not yet have an attorney.

Taylor is charged with killing 61-year-old David Taylor and 64-year-old Charla Taylor on Sunday at their home north of Helena. Their bodies were found Monday evening.

Court records say Taylor was questioned and arrested Tuesday after leading officers to the suspected murder weapon. Charging documents do not say what the weapon is.

Taylor was on probation following a 2015 burglary of $15,000 worth of items from his parents' house, including gold jewelry and a laptop computer.

