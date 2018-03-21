Missoula pet owners react to accidental dog poisoning

Missoula dog owners are keeping a close eye on their pets after a dog accidentally got into a packet of rat poison on a popular walking trail.

According to a Facebook post, a woman was walking her dog near on the trails past the Department of Natural Resources building in Missoula, off Spurgin Road near South Reserve Street. That's where the woman said her dog picked up a packet just a few feet from the trail.

The dog is reportedly okay and only ingested a small amount of what a vet confirmed was rodent poison.

DNRC says their nursery does use rodent poison packets between the months of September and November, and that the packets are typically just used indoors. Staff also say the poison packet found on the trails does not match the brand most recently used by the DNRC.

Going forward, dog walkers can call ahead to find out which buildings are being treated in the fall.

We talked with dog owners in Missoula Wednesday to see what precautions they're taking as the weather improves and our furry friends hit the trails.

Jacob's Island Bark Park in Missoula is a popular puppy playground, especially when the weather gets nice.

Pet parent Steven Brown knows his dog can get into trouble digging and could come across rodents or harmful objects, so he has tricks to keep his dog close.

"Being sure he is on voice command is always nice. But definitely keeping an eye on him. And with this going on keeping an eye on him with how he is acting and having a close relationship with my vet is a big deal," said Brown.

Penny Oteri, who was out enjoying the day with her dog said that she gets worried sometimes when her dog roams her property since she has nearly 20 acres.

She keeps a close eye on her dog, but adds it's hard to watch his every move.

"I am very careful about where he is and what he is eating. But I can't stop him from the things he drags in from the yard and chews up and eats," said Oteri.

She's had to take her dog into the vet a time or two because of something he ate.

It's an important reminder for all pet parents this time of year, if your pet gets into something he shouldn't, to always talk to your vet.

The DNRC says they'll also post warning signs at trail kiosks and you can also call 542-4300 to find out when rodent control begins in the fall.

DNRC staff say in a Facebook post: "We are relieved to know the dog involved in this incident is going to be fine. We are proud of our beautiful campus in Missoula and want to keep it safe and enjoyable for people and their dogs."