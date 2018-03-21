Birth control pill for males found safe and effective

There could soon be an oral contraceptive for men that is safe and effective.

A study led by researchers at University of Washington was presented at the meeting of the Endocrine Society.

Scientists say the daily pill, called DMAU, works by *blocking* sperm production. Initial studies show it is both safe and effective.

Some men did have small fluctuations in cholesterol and minor weight gain.

However, despite the study, don't expect to see male birth control pills in pharmacies any time soon. Experts say much more research needs to be done.