Billings man pleads guilty to shooting, injuring woman

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A 51-year-old Billings man has pleaded guilty to firing a gun at a car last summer, hitting a woman in the head.

KULR-TV reports Steven Eugene Kueffler pleaded guilty Tuesday to attempted deliberate homicide, criminal endangerment and driving under the influence. He remains jailed with his bail set at $100,000 pending sentencing.

Yellowstone County Attorney Scott Twito says prosecutors are recommending a 40-year sentence for attempted deliberate homicide.

Prosecutors say Kueffler had been drinking and driving around in June 2017 when he shot at a car, injuring a woman. The woman and a witness described the pickup truck that left the scene.

Officers' pursuit of Kueffler ended when he crashed his pickup into another vehicle, causing it to hit a building. The occupant of the other pickup was injured.

Information from: KULR-TV, http://www.kulr8.com

