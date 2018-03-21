Billings man pleads guilty to shooting, injuring woman - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Billings man pleads guilty to shooting, injuring woman

Posted: Updated:

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A 51-year-old Billings man has pleaded guilty to firing a gun at a car last summer, hitting a woman in the head.

KULR-TV reports Steven Eugene Kueffler pleaded guilty Tuesday to attempted deliberate homicide, criminal endangerment and driving under the influence. He remains jailed with his bail set at $100,000 pending sentencing.

Yellowstone County Attorney Scott Twito says prosecutors are recommending a 40-year sentence for attempted deliberate homicide.

Prosecutors say Kueffler had been drinking and driving around in June 2017 when he shot at a car, injuring a woman. The woman and a witness described the pickup truck that left the scene.

Officers' pursuit of Kueffler ended when he crashed his pickup into another vehicle, causing it to hit a building. The occupant of the other pickup was injured.

Information from: KULR-TV, http://www.kulr8.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.