Medicare recipients to receive new cards for better security

Medicare patients should expect to receive a new card in the mail between April 2018 and April 2019.

According to a press release, the old cards use Social Security numbers as member IDs. The new cards will instead feature a unique Medicare number to reduce the likelihood of identity theft.

The new cards won't change existing coverage.

The Social Security Administration says to make sure you're getting the card on time by updating your mailing address at ssa.gov/myaccount or calling 1-800-772-1213. TTY users can call 1-800-325-0778.

The release also says that anyone who calls you to ask for your private information is a scammer; you don't need to give anyone your personal information to receive the updated Medicare card.

