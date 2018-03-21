Flathead student diagnosed with TB, here's what you need to know

A Flathead High School student is diagnosed with tuberculosis, a potentially fatal illness.

Now, school officials are trying to locate anyone who came in close contact with the student.

Tuberculosis is an infectious disease that mainly affects your lungs and can be fatal.

Health officials here in Missoula told ABC FOX Montana tuberculosis cases are rare, especially in Montana.

However, even with such low reports, it's still important to know the facts about this infectious disease.

The good news is that health officials said tuberculosis is curable.

TB is an airborne disease, which is spread when someone with the TB bacterium coughs, speaks loudly or even sings. People nearby may breathe in the bacteria and become infected.

Symptoms can be coughing (sometimes blood-tinged), weight loss, night sweats, and fever.

However, not everyone infected with TB shows symptoms and not everyone exposed gets infected.

Pam Whitney, a registered nurse with the Missoula City-County Health Department, said testing for the disease is the only way to know for sure if you have it.

"We ask these people stay to essentially in their homes… to isolate themselves so they don't spread it. Until the medication has a chance to work,” Whitney said.

Typically, health officials said it takes 6 to 9 months to treat TB with antibiotics.

Whitney said to stay healthy, wash your hands, cover your cough, and stay home if you are sick.

To further answer questions for concerned parents and staff, another meeting will be held Wednesday at 5:30 pm at Flathead High School.