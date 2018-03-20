Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week: Big Sky's Paisley Ivanovitch

Paisley Ivanovitch is used to representing her school on the course. The Missoula native runs cross country and track for Big Sky, and loves to push herself to get that next Personal Time Record.

“During it, you're like ‘I’m dying, this is going to kill me, I’m done.’ And then afterwards, you are like ‘this is the best, I want to do that again,’” says Ivanovitch.

Paisley not only runs for the Blue and Gold, but plays for them too. Ivanovitch plays the French horn and trumpet and is in five different bands. She says that it’s the feeling that her music stirs in people is her favorite part.

“I can make people cry with my instrument. I can make people scream and terrified.”

In school, Paisley had the chance to be a part of the Job Coaching class, which works closely with special needs students to help them not only succeed in high school, but to help them after their school careers are over.

“It feels so good that you are a person that taught them something that will help them, and that they will probably have for the rest of their life.” Ivanovitch says.

LanAnn Bryant is the job coaching teacher, and a transition specialist at Big Sky High School. She knows that Paisley has a bright future in teaching people with special needs.

“I could see her doing something like this in the future. It’s a total advantage to people to work with people with special needs. I am going to tell you, you are going to come across people in your life and in your career, and you need to be able to interact, and accept them as they are. See their strengths, and help them” Bryant says.

Paisley also works at the Hub, helping run laser tag, serving food, and making sure that people are having fun. And in her free time, she does some pretty impressive art.

“I work with multiple medias, including water colors, pencil, pen, and then I also try and put many cultures into my art. So I will do Day of the Dead Art, or Buddhist, or Hindu art, or Japanese.” Ivanovitch says.

For the busy Big Sky Junior, who has her hands in a lot of different activities around her school and city, it’s giving back to the community that raised her, and gave her all these opportunities.

“It is super important to me, because this community is amazing, and if I can make it a bit better, and give back, then that’s better.” Ivanovitch says with a smile.