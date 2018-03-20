Montanans react to Facebook security violation

BOZEMAN- A massive breach of Facebook users' information is also concerning Montanans who use the site.

This week, news broke of a whistleblower from the political data firm Cambridge Analytica. Documents show the firm's role in collecting information from more than 50 million Facebook profiles without permission, and using the information in the 2016 election.

The data was collected through an app called This Is Your Digital Life. It secretly pulled information from users and their friends' accounts, gathering information on millions of people.

Information on the breach is just coming out, but the data was taken in late 2015. The data is said to have been used in both the 2016 US presidential election and Brexit in the UK. At the time, Cambridge Analytica was headed by Steve Bannon, who was also Donald Trump's chief political adviser. The company provided help to the Trump campaign.

Cambridge Analytica denies that it used Facebook data in the 2016 campaign.

Facebook stated that it was aware of the breach at the time it happened, but took limited measures to stop it and didn't bother to alert users.

Now, lawmakers in the US and the UK are calling for inquiries into the social networking site.

Facebook has 214 million users in the US. About 100 million are between the ages of 18-34.

At MSU today, we asked people in Facebook's largest demographic if they're surprised by the release of information. We spoke to several students who said they weren't surprised, but were disappointed.

Travis Tomasi, a cybersecurity expert with Bozeman-based Wolfguard IT, says it doesn't take much to compromise your privacy.

"If you're posting, 'Oh I just got a huge tax return' or '25th birthday money came in,' you know, 'Sweet 16,' people are going to be looking at that and you don't necessarily want eyes on you all the time."

For Facebook users trying to to keep their information private, they ask Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to treat it that way.

"Keep it private!"

Since the information about the breach came out, Facebook stocks have suffered their biggest fall in four years. They dropped by three percent, which is $49 billion in market value.