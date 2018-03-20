Montana sheriff to resign after official misconduct charge

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - A Montana sheriff has agreed to resign after reaching a plea agreement that settles misdemeanor domestic violence and official misconduct charges.

The Great Falls Tribune reports Pondera County Sheriff Carl Suta reached the agreement on Friday and will resign no later than June 1. He earlier announced he would not seek re-election.

On Friday, Suta pleaded no contest to partner or family member assault for allegedly kicking his son in February 2017.

Prosecutors agreed to defer prosecution on an official misconduct charge that alleged he shared confidential criminal justice information with a man whose children were the subject of a state child abuse investigation.

Suta has agreed to pay a $1,000 fine, complete 40 hours of counseling and serve 24 hours in jail or three days on house arrest.

Information from: Great Falls Tribune, http://www.greatfallstribune.com

