Students took home prizes Tuesday from the 2018 Montana Science Fair

High school and middle school students from around the state took home prizes from the 2018 Montana Science Fair on Tuesday.

Students presented research projects at the University of Montana for the 63rd annual state fair, and competed for more than $15,000 in prizes including cash, scholarships, and all-expense paid trips.

The winners were announced Tuesday morning, and we were lucky enough to talk with a few of those students who claimed top honors for their projects.

"It was a machine that would go around people's fields and it would cut down weeds for them that they didn't want."

"We got first place in eighth grade for a team and then we won two other awards. And today we won $350 each," said Michael Leach, a student from Simms Middle School.

The top students from this event will move on to compete at the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair in Pittsburg this May.