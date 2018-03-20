Russell Street expansion already affecting businesses

MISSOULA- Construction preparations are underway for a major project to revamp Russell Street and bridge.

Plans include upgrading the aging bridge and expanding to a four-lane street. The two-year project is estimated to cost $29 million.

The first phase of the project runs along Russell between Broadway and Dakota streets. It's a busy stretch that runs in front of businesses and homes.

Businesses on Russell say they're already seeing impact from the major project, including Red's Towing, Missoula Car and Truck and Unique Automotive Services. They, along with other businesses and homes lining Russell Street, are giving up some of their property line to be used for the street expansion. The state is compensating them for the property.

Missoula Car and Truck employees said their business will be affected because they need space to keep cars on their lot.

Unique Automotive Services' workers said they're mostly concerned with being able to keep up their sign.

At Red's Towing, owners say they're creating a new plan to get tow trucks and cars in and out of their property.

"We had to plan," says owner Monica Hilliard. "We have a gate on this side of the building and we had to open the gate on the other side, which we haven't used in years. So we kind of just reconfigured."

The Montana Department of Transportation suggests that people who use Russell Street should plan for extra travel time and use alternate routes when possible.

The first half of the bridge is expected to be done by December.

In addition to the bridge, the final project will include bike and pedestrian facilities, utility upgrades, enhanced traffic control and landscaping.