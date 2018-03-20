A Missoula High School Senior takes home a national award

A Missoula Hellgate High School student can celebrate after taking home a national award from the U.S. State Department.

Ian Knight, a senior at Hellgate High, is the grand prize winner of the 2017 Citizen Diplomacy Challenge.

He won the award for his photograph, "Unity," inspired by his trip to Thailand on a youth leadership exchange.

Missoula Mayor John Engen, University of Montana President Seth Bodnar, and Missoula County Public Schools Superintendent Mark Thane honored Knight as he unveiled his prized photo at City Hall this afternoon.

"I definitely feel that this photo is the most powerful image from my experience in Thailand and something that was life changing for me. And I really feel this photo is a really good example of the importance of diplomacy especially for young Montana high school students," said Knight.

Knight's photo will be part of the first of its kind exhibit at the United States Diplomacy Center in Washington D.C.

Knight will be there in May to represent Montana and speak about his experiences abroad.