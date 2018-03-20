Flathead man arrested for baseball bat threat, standoff

KALISPELL- A Columbia Falls man is arrested on several charges after allegedly threatening his family with a baseball bat and refusing to cooperate with police.

A release from Sheriff Chuck Curry's office says late on March 19, deputies responded to a disturbance in the Lower Valley area. Victims reported that Ronald Lindsay, 33, was threatening them with a baseball bat. Lindsay reportedly refused to come out of the house and barricaded himself inside.

Flathead County SWAT responded to the stand-off and officers tried to negotiate with Lindsay.

They say that he continued to refuse, so they shot pepper spray into the house until he was forced outside and could be taken into custody.

Lindsay is held at Flathead County Detention Center, awaiting charges of assault with a weapon, partner-family member assault and obstructing a peace officer.