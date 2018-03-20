Missoula officials approve ban on indoor vaping - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Missoula officials approve ban on indoor vaping

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Missoula officials have approved an ordinance to ban vaping indoors and to give businesses the option to prohibit smoking outside their entrances.

The Missoulian reports the city council on Monday voted to expand the 2006 Montana Clean Indoor Air Act to include e-cigarette use and allow business owners to ban smoking within 25 feet (8 meters) of their establishments.

Under the ordinance, business owners are responsible for putting up signs and handling low-level enforcement.

The ordinance also prohibits smoking in certain city-managed areas like public playgrounds, sports fields and other recreational areas.

The city can issue a $100 fine to violators, but an offense is not punishable by jail time.

The ordinance takes effect in 30 days.

  Jury finds athletic trainer and Benefis not guilty in football player brain injury

    It took jurors two and a half hours to return a 'not guilty' verdict for Benefis in the case of the family suing over their son's brain injury.

  Benefis says family is at fault in football brain injury case

    For the first time in over a year, Benefis has responded to ABC FOX Montana's request for comment on the Robert Back brain injury case.

  Missoula police find woman beaten, left lying in the road near city cemetery

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:26 PM EDT2018-03-22 22:26:52 GMT

    MISSOULA- Police are searching for tips related to an assault on a victim who is still unconscious. According to a sheriff's office release, on Sat., March 3, around 8:30 PM, 911 dispatch received a report of a woman found lying on Coal Mine Road, near the Missoula City Cemetery. First responders determined the woman had suffered a serious head injury. The Missoula County Sheriff's Office is investigating the case. The victim was last seen around 6:30 PM on March 3. Investigators sa...

  Autopsy released for couple allegedly killed by their son

    Thursday, March 22 2018 1:48 PM EDT2018-03-22 17:48:52 GMT
    Police have released the preliminary autopsy results in the homicide of a Helena couple. Their son is currently charged with the crime. Police are also seeking an additional person of interest in the case.

  Coeur d'Alene High School classes canceled after principal dies from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-03-21 23:05:03 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Classes at Coeur d'Alene High School have been canceled after Principal Troy Schueller passed away from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound on Wednesday, according to the school district. In a release, Director of Communications Scott Maben said Principal Schueller was found at his home with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. 

  Missing toddler found hiding behind Crock Pot

    Thursday, March 22 2018 11:22 AM EDT2018-03-22 15:22:50 GMT

    MANHATTAN- A father is thankful for the community's response when his daughter went missing. 

  Name released of Missoula woman found beaten

    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:50 PM EDT2018-03-22 21:50:35 GMT

    MISSOULA- Police have identified a woman who was found badly beaten and died of her injuries earlier in March. Police say a jogger found Susan Wood, 47, lying in the middle of Coal Mine Road on the Northside on Sat., March 3, at 8:30 PM. She was taken to a hospital, and died on March 16 from blunt force trauma to the head. 

  UPDATE: 3-year-old found

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 7:54 PM EDT2018-03-21 23:54:20 GMT

    MANHATTAN- Authorities are asking for help finding a missing 3-year-old child. The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office says the girl's name is Logan and went missing in the area of Fifth Street in Manhattan. She's described as wearing a white shirt with a green dinosaur, jeans and no shoes. She has brown hair. Call 911 if you see her.

  Dead infant found in crawl space of Pennsylvania home, parents charged

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 3:53 PM EDT2018-03-21 19:53:38 GMT

    SINKING SPRING, Pa. - A Pennsylvania couple is facing criminal charges after police found the body of an infant believed to be their 6-month-old daughter in a crawl space at their apartment. Police went to their apartment complex in Springfield Township late Monday on a tip from a relative who had heard stories from the father about the couple's child having died. 

  MSU student raising money to help African village

    Thursday, March 22 2018 10:39 AM EDT2018-03-22 14:39:35 GMT

    One MSU student is taking it upon himself to help children in Africa and he needs your help in raising money.

  Missoula pet owners react to accidental dog poisoning

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 4:45 PM EDT2018-03-21 20:45:47 GMT

    Missoula dog owners are keeping a close eye on their pets after a dog reportedly got into a packet of rat poison on a popular walking trail.

