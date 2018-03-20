Flathead County: Student contracted tuberculosis on an international trip

KALISPELL- Flathead health officials say they're working to prevent the spread of a case of tuberculosis.

According to a release, a Flathead High School student is diagnosed with active form of tuberculosis and is under quarantine at a hospital.

The Flathead City-County Health Department says anyone who's been in close contact with the student should already have been notified and screened.

Tuberculosis is a bacterial disease that can only be spread by several hours of close contact a day with someone who has it, officials say. It is fatal if not treated properly. Patients are usually treated for several months with antibiotics.

Tuberculosis is common in many developing countries but rare in the United States. The CDC reports that the majority of U.S. cases are in people who travel to or were born in countries with a high rate of TB infection.

From the county press release:

The Health Department and School District 5 have notified all parents of identified contacts (those that were in close proximity in a shared space with the student) utilizing phone and email. If you have not been contacted, your student was not identified as a close contact and does not require screening. Contacts will be screened for TB utilizing a skin test. The first test will be conducted immediately and the second one will be conducted 8-10 weeks after the first test, approximately late May. “Tuberculosis is a disease that can be treated and prevented,” said Hillary Hanson, Flathead County Health Officer. “Identifying and screening contacts is an essential intervention, as is ensuring treatment of the ill individual. We have both these interventions in place to prevent the spread.”



At a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, health officials said the sick student likely contracted TB during a trip abroad.

Students can be tested for tuberculosis exposure in school on Wednesday, and results will be back on Friday, before spring break begins. Students can also be tested by walking in to the Flathead City-County Health Department.

District 5 Superintendent Mark Flatau said he's already notified the entire school district via email, and is hosting meetings Tuesday and Wednesday in the school auditorium to keep families and students informed.

"From our perspective, information and facts are powerful," he said, "When families and students have that there's a level of assurance that the situation is being dealt with properly." He also described the TB news as a "challenging situation."