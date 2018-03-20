Grizzlies spotted west of Choteau

"We had reports, sightings, and footprints in the last few days indicating maybe four or five or so bears out," said Mike Madel, bear management specialist with Fish, Wildlife, and Parks.

An FWP game warden spotted footprints of a female grizzly and cubs on the Blackleaf Wildlife Management Area west of Choteau.

“This is a little later than last year,” Madel said, “but the bears went into their dens last fall in good shape and we had lots of snow to cover their dens.”

According to FWP, when bears first emerge from their winter dens they usually spend several days or weeks near the den sunning themselves. Then they move down the mountains to search for food in lower elevation riparian areas.

As always they encourage people to be cautious in those areas and carry bear spray.