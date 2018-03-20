FREE ice cream cone at Dairy Queen TODAY!

Today's the first day of Spring and you know how you should celebrate? By getting some free soft-serve!

Dairy Queen is giving away free ice cream! The fast-food chain is offering free vanilla ice cream cones on its fourth annual Free Cone Day and will be collecting donations for the Children's Miracle Network hospitals.

In the last 30 years, DQ has raised more than $130 million for Children's Miracle Network hospitals in its local communities. Last year, fans and franchisees contributed nearly $300,000 in one day.

There's a limit of one cone per person and mall locations aren't participating.