Stolen jar of honey leads to multiple charges for one woman

One woman was arrested March 16 on numerous drug charges after allegedly attempting to steal honey from the Walmart of Smelter Ave.

A sales associate caught Mondragon allegedly trying to steal products while using the self-checkout stand. The employee escorted her to the Loss Prevention Office for police to arrive.

Upon a search, officers found stolen merchandise on Mondragon valuing $34.30. Police also allegedly found almost $4,000 in cash and marijuana among Mondragon's personal effects. They also found a notebook that listed names and dollar amounts appeared to be a drug sales transaction log.

Mondragon was also wanted on multiple warrants leading back to a case earlier in the year, when a Fed Ex package addressed to Mondragon was intercepted by law enforcement and found to have 56.3 grams of methamphetamine.

During the cavity search at the Cascade County Detention Center, staff located a bag containing 50 grams of crystal methamphetamine in Mondragon's anus.

She faces 4 misdemeanor charges including Theft, Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Obstructing a Peace Officer.

She faces 3 felony charges including Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs with Intent to Sell, Use or Possession of Property Subject to Criminal Forfeiture.

Mondragon's bond is requested at $25,000.