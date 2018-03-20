Restraining order against Missoula student dismissed

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - A Missoula judge dismissed a temporary order of protection barring a Big Sky High student from being near campus or another student, saying the reported threat and assault would be best handled in Youth Court.

The Missoulian reports the student who reportedly said - the day after the Florida shooting - that it would take an Army to stop him when he shot up the school is now attending another school. The same student also reportedly slapped a classmate, who sought the restraining order.

District Judge John Larson said Monday the offending student has been cited.

An attorney for the student who reported being slapped said he agreed the matter was best handled through court proceedings.

Both students involved are minors.

Information from: Missoulian, http://www.missoulian.com

