Student involved in incident at Big Sky High School appears in court

Attorneys are still trying to decide if a 17-year-old student who led police on a chase Friday will be charged as an adult.

Jennifer Clark with the Missoula County Attorney's Office said the student is being held on several charges including a probation violation, criminal endangerment, tampering with evidence and eluding an officer. The teenager had a detention hearing early Monday afternoon.

That hearing took place in youth court.

Big Sky High School's school resource officer remains on leave after firing his duty weapon on Friday.

Around 1 p.m. Friday the officer was investigating a tip that the student brought a gun to school when that student ran into the parking lot. The student allegedly tried to hit the officer with his car, so the officer fired his duty weapon. The student then led police on a chase and was taken into custody a few blocks away.