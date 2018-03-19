UM reorganizing administration to focus on enrollment

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - University of Montana president Seth Bodnar says he's restructuring the university's administration to put a greater emphasis on enrollment and student success.

Bodnar said Monday he plans to combine the communications, admissions and financial aid offices. Communications director Paula Short will oversee the combined office until a vice president of communications, outreach and enrollment is hired.

The university has seen about a 25 percent enrollment decline since 2010, causing a budget shortfall.

UM hired Tom Crady as a vice president dedicated to enrollment in mid-2016. He tells the Missoulian his contract won't be renewed and he'd have to apply for any jobs under the restructuring. Bodnar also plans to hire an associate vice president of admissions and financial aid.

Bodnar says Crady will serve as an adviser to him over the next few months.

Information from: Missoulian, http://www.missoulian.com

