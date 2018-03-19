Boiling River trail closed due to spring flooding

Park officials are closing the trail to the Boiling River due to muddy conditions.

A release from Yellowstone National Park says spring weather is melting off snow, leading to "extremely muddy trail conditions," standing pools of water and slippery terrain.

The trail is closed and will reopen once the trail has dried out.

The Boiling River, where cold water from the Gardner River meets hot spring water runoff, is a popular feature of the park and is one of few areas where visitors are sometimes allowed to soak in the water.

Boiling River is part of the Mammoth Hot Springs Area in the park.