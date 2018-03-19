Home burns to the ground in Sanders County

SANDERS COUNTY - Witnesses are reporting that a fire killed pets at a home in Heron, in northwest Montana, on Sunday.

Heron, pop. 150, is located on Highway 200, just miles from the Idaho border.

A witness provided ABC FOX Montana with video of the blaze. She says everyone was able to make it out safely, but some pets did die in the fire.

The building was an old store and post office that had been remodeled into a rental unit.

The unincorporated community does not appear to have a local fire department.

