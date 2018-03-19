New Missoula program partners athletes of all abilities

A new program will partner athletes with disabilities and non-disabled athletes in the Missoula community. It's a partnership between Run Wild Missoula and Missoula Parks & Recreation.

This new program partners runners and athletes with disabilities to provide greater access to running and walking events.

Organizers say that about 6 months ago, Run Wild Missoula approached Missoula's Parks and Recreation with the idea to use specialized jogger devices that a runner can use to push a rider.

Meg Whicher, a recreation specialist at Missoula Parks & Rec, says the program will help enable people of all abilities to "get out and race and run in events and just whenever."

Whicher said the partnership made it very clear that the joggers were needed in the community.

"We see a lot of parents who have kids with disabilities, and a lot of family members who want to get out and recreate with the people they love. And this enables families and people to get out in that way, said Whicher.

She added everyone here deserves to feel the wind in their face during a race.

The program will be looking for volunteer runners as well as rider athletes.

Under the partnership, Run Wild Missoula donated two specialized running jogger wheelchairs to the Missoula Parks & Recreation All-Abilities Recreation Program.

"Joggers have three wheels," Whicher explains. "They're propelled by pushing. Some cases you can even pull if needed with two people up to some big hills."

The joggers are made for people up to 200 pounds, and are designed to go over almost any terrain as long as it's flat.

If you are interested in participating, please call 406-721-7275 or email at parksrec@ci.missoula.mt.us. Parks and Rec also offers all-abilities programming at McCormick Park.