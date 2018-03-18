Missoula District proposing tree planting in Lolo Peak Fire area

The Missoula Ranger District is proposing to plant trees in the wake of the Lolo Peak Fire.

The idea is to plant the trees and protect them from animal browsing to re-forest land burned during the fire.

The proposed treatments would occur across over 7,000 acres within the Lolo Peak Fire area of the Lolo National Forest.

This project consists of reforesting the burned areas with native tree species and enhancing a overall recovery.

There will be a combined 30-day scoping and comment period on the proposal.

Comments can be provided by April 16th.