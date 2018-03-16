Ravalli County 911 Dispatch Center gets new office equipment - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Ravalli County 911 Dispatch Center gets new office equipment

Posted: Updated:
HAMILTON -

The Ravalli County 911 Dispatch Center is excited to announce they've acquired new office equipment to help dispatchers better manage emergency calls.

Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton said that they've expanded their console stations from four to six positions.
The desks are also designed to improve dispatcher communication.
Also, all of the new desks move from a sitting desk to a standing desk, making the long work hours more comfortable.
The dispatchers said that they're happy with the improvements.

 "So it helps us in that things can get really busy at times to where I have an officer talking to me here. I could have a fire department talking to me over here in the speakers. And I may have to talk to my partner. So I can actually turn around and see him where with the old furniture I might have to stand up and look over some stuff to see him," said 911 dispatcher, Kevin Oberhofer.
Sheriff Holton says this should help make operations for their busiest times of the year, like wildfire season, easier and more efficient.

