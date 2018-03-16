Ravalli County 911 Dispatch Center gets new office equipment

A Big Sky High School student has been arrested, after eluding a Missoula Police officer in a car chase Friday afternoon. ABC FOX Montana has confirmed that police responded to a report of shots fired at the high school.
After being dormant for four years, the world's tallest active geyser is erupting in Yellowstone National Park.
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The Coeur d'Alene Police Department says they have positively identified the human remains found in a rock quarry last September as David Patrick Mcghee, of Spokane.
UM students told us they were surprised to receive the email alert about an assault in a men's bathroom. UM officials currently believe the incident to be a hate or bias assault.
BAGHDAD (NBC NEWS)- A military helicopter with U.S. service members aboard crashed in Iraq late Thursday, U.S. Central Command and military officials said. All seven service members aboard American helicopter that crashed in Iraq were killed. "A U.S. military aircraft has crashed in western Iraq with U.S. service members aboard," CENTCOM said in a statement. Rescue teams were sent to the scene soon after the crash.
Traffic on Russell Street in Missoula is being re-routed due to a gas leak.
Steve Reevis was an actor and a member of the Blackfeet Nation in Browning Montana. According to the Pikanni Press & Newsfeed in Browning Reevis passed away December 7, 2017.
