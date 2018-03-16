Block Party Friday night to raise money for a new skatepark - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Block Party Friday night to raise money for a new skatepark

Posted: Updated:
HAMILTON -

Skateparks are popping up around Montana, giving kids in rural areas the chance to have some fun and stay active.

Circle 13 Skatepark is putting on a fundraiser block party in Hamilton Friday to help raise money for a new skatepark in Hamilton.
Second Street in Hamilton will be blocked off Friday afternoon through the evening for activities, food, drinks, and live music.
But this means a lot more to Hamilton than the festivities going on Friday.
Circle 13, the organization dedicated to making this new skatepark happen, said that it is important for families to have more places where children can be active and the community can come together.

"It gives them opportunities to meet with other kids that  they typically wouldn't even hang around with from your scooter kids to your BMX riders to your skateboarders it gives them an athletic out other than football or basketball. It teaches you self-confidence. There's just many things that skateboarding does for you," said Ray Smith, a parent.
Funding for a 250 thousand dollar skatepark sounds hard to reach, but with the help of Circle 3 Skatepark organization and a few special donors it can happen.
Circle 13 Skatepark is hoping to raise 10 to15 thousand dollars Friday, so the community can be that much closer to having a new skatepark.

