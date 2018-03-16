Big Sky High School student arrested after shots fired, car chase

A Big Sky High School student has been arrested, after eluding a Missoula Police officer in a car chase Friday afternoon.

ABC FOX Montana has confirmed that police responded to a report of shots fired at the high school.

Missoula Police Department Public Information Officer Travis Welsh says that a Big Sky High School resource officer was attempting to apprehend a student after an altercation with staff, when he ran out of the building.

The student fled to a car. That's when guns shots were heard near the high school.

Welsh says that it's not clear if the student fired the shots, or if it was the school resource officer.

The student then got into the vehicle and began driving it east on South Avenue when a police officer attempted to stop it.

A car chase ensued down Reserve Street, where the student's vehicle then crashed into University Motors Honda car dealership.

Welsh says that the student has been taken into custody.

Because shots were reportedly fired and an officer was involved in this incident, Welsh says that the Department of Criminal Investigations is now investigating.

Neither the student nor the police officer were seriously injured.

No one at Big Sky High School was injured, although the school was placed on lockdown for a brief period of time.