World's tallest active geyser erupts in Yellowstone

After being dormant for four years, the world's tallest active geyser is erupting in Yellowstone National Park.

Park officials say employees saw Steamboat Geyser erupt on Thursday night. They compared these first-hand reports with USGS thermal sensor and believe Steamboat Geyser is seeing a series of minor eruptions. During a major eruption this geyser has been known to shoot water 300 feet in the air. For comparison, the park's most notorious geyser, Old Faithful, shoots water about 130 feet in the air.

Steamboat is unpredictable and can go four days or 50 years between eruptions.

Steamboat is in the Norris Geyser Basin which is currently closed for spring plowing. Its last major eruption as September 3, 2014.