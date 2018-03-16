UPDATE: Gas leak closes major road in Missoula - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

UPDATE: Gas leak closes major road in Missoula

MISSOULA -

Traffic on Russell Street in Missoula was re-routed due to a gas leak Friday morning.

As of about 11 a.m. the road was back open, though Missoula police warn of continued delays due to construction. 

Earlier in the day Missoula police reported a leak near the intersection of Russell and Idaho was diverting traffic between Wyoming and West Broadway. 

