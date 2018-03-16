UPDATE: Gas leak closes major road in Missoula

UM students told us they were surprised to receive the email alert about an assault in a men's bathroom. UM officials currently believe the incident to be a hate or bias assault.
BAGHDAD (NBC NEWS)- A military helicopter with U.S. service members aboard crashed in Iraq late Thursday, U.S. Central Command and military officials said. All seven service members aboard American helicopter that crashed in Iraq were killed. "A U.S. military aircraft has crashed in western Iraq with U.S. service members aboard," CENTCOM said in a statement. Rescue teams were sent to the scene soon after the crash.
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The Coeur d'Alene Police Department says they have positively identified the human remains found in a rock quarry last September as David Patrick Mcghee, of Spokane.
Steve Reevis was an actor and a member of the Blackfeet Nation in Browning Montana. According to the Pikanni Press & Newsfeed in Browning Reevis passed away December 7, 2017.
Wichita - When you don’t score for over ten minutes in the second half of a basketball game, you are not going to get many victories. And the Montana Grizzlies found out that truth the hard way in Wichita on Thursday night, as the season ends for the team with a 61-47 loss to the three seeded Michigan Wolverines.
As the Butte community mourns a 10-year-old lost to suicide, counselors say there are ways to talk about grief and suicide with your children.
AAA is bringing motorists the luck of the Irish with an alternative ride home this St. Patrick’s Day, and that’s no blarney.
