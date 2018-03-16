Montana goes cold in second half, lose to Michigan 61-47

Watch party at the Iron Griz Thursday night...
Watch party at the Iron Griz Thursday night...
MIAMI (AP) - The Latest on the collapse of a pedestrian bridge at a Florida university (all times local): 6 p.m. A doctor says his hospital received 10 injured people - two of them critically - from the pedestrian bridge collapse at a Florida university. Dr. Mark McKenney says at a news conference Thursday that two of the people Kendall Regional Medical Center received were in "extremely critical" condition. He says the other eight were stabl...
UM students told us they were surprised to receive the email alert about an assault in a men's bathroom. UM officials currently believe the incident to be a hate or bias assault.
Loyola Chicago's Donte Ingram drained a 3-pointer with 0.3 seconds left to help the 11th-seeded Ramblers defeat No. 6 seed Miami 64-62 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Western U.S. governors have compiled their first region-wide list of the worst invasive species for their states, including Montana.
KHQ.COM - Have you ever looked at your significant other and wondered, "did our paths ever cross before we met?" Or, "were we ever in the same place, at the same time before we knew each other?" It's likely that for many couples, that definitely is the case but very few can prove it. However, a married couple in China have discovered all the proof they need thanks to old photographs stashed away in a family photo album.
MISSOULA- A woman is charged with several crimes for a March 12 hit-and-run that injured one person. The Missoula County Attorney’s Office says Amanda Mae Mays was high on inhalants the evening of March 12.
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The Coeur d'Alene Police Department says they have positively identified the human remains found in a rock quarry last September as David Patrick Mcghee, of Spokane.
Steve Reevis was an actor and a member of the Blackfeet Nation in Browning Montana. According to the Pikanni Press & Newsfeed in Browning Reevis passed away December 7, 2017.
PRESTON, Idaho - An Idaho science teacher is under investigation after allegedly feeding a live puppy to a snapping turtle in front of students at his school.
As the Butte community mourns a 10-year-old lost to suicide, counselors say there are ways to talk about grief and suicide with your children.
UM students told us they were surprised to receive the email alert about an assault in a men's bathroom. UM officials currently believe the incident to be a hate or bias assault.
There's another new addition coming to Missoula’s Southgate mall, a fresh food market.
