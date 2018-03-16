Montana goes cold in second half, lose to Michigan 61-47 - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Montana goes cold in second half, lose to Michigan 61-47

Wichita - When you don’t score for over ten minutes in the second half of a basketball game, you are not going to get many victories. And the Montana Grizzlies found out that truth the hard way in Wichita on Thursday night, as the season ends for the team with a 61-47 loss to the three seeded Michigan Wolverines.

Montana actually had one of, if not the best start to a game in their season, as they jumped on Michigan, garnering a 10-0 lead. But the Wolverines slowly found their offensive rythmn and had a 31-28 lead at the half.

But it was the second half that would eventually do in the Griz. After a Jamar Akoh bucket within the first minute of the second half, Montana would go almost 13 minutes without a field goal. While Michigan did not light up the scoreboard, they would eventually take a ten point lead, and that would eventually be enough to grab the victory.

Also contributing to the offensive drought in the second half was a ten minute power outage delay. The lights did not go out in the stadium, but the shot clock and game clock lights on each basket, along with part of the scorer’s table, went dark.

The Griz season ends with a loss in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Michael Oguine and Ahmaad Rorie each had 15 points, and carved up the Michigan guards all night. But Jamar Akoh only had two points, Fabijan Krslovic had five, and Bobby Moorehead had three.

Montana shot 32 percent from the field for the game, and went 3-15 from behind the arc.

Michigan’s Charles Matthews led the way for the Wolverines with 20 points. Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman chipped in with 11.

Montana actually did a very good job on Mo Wagner, Michigan’s All-Big Ten forward, holding him to 5 points on 2-6 shooting.

The Griz come home Big Sky Champs, and while the loss might be disappointing, the fans in Missoula can take hope in knowing that almost every single player on this squad is coming back. Fabijan Krslovic is the only player that will be graduating from a team that nearly set the school record for wins in a season.

