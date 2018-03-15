Griz fans play Cornhole and watch the big game - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Griz fans play Cornhole and watch the big game

MISSOULA -

Watch party at the Iron Griz Thursday night, fans came together, hoping for a Montana miracle.    

Even though there was a bit of wait for the game to start, there was a ton of excitement in the air to watch the Griz take on Michigan.

Griz fans of all ages started filling into Iron Griz around 7 PM looking for a good seat to watch the big game.

Some fans said they are nervous, while some said they are excited.

Despite losing in their last tournament appearance, one fan ABC FOX Montana talked to was confident about the Grizzlies odds.

I'm extremely hyped. First time, we haven't done this in a while. I'm excited to get out here watch these guys play some basketball and win! Win for the Griz,” said Robert Hafeapyer, Griz fan.

The Iron Griz also hosted a March Madness Cornhole tournament.      

Competitors were able to sign up for free and participate in various matches of Cornhole.

Players were provided with beverages and appetizers during the games. 

Winners of the Cornhole tournament received, free beer cozies and UM shirts. 

