Human remains found in Coeur d'Alene rock quarry identified - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Human remains found in Coeur d'Alene rock quarry identified

Posted: Updated:
David McGhee David McGhee
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -

The Coeur d'Alene Police Department says they have positively identified the human remains found in a rock quarry last September as David Patrick Mcghee, of Spokane. 

On September 3, 2017, Coeur d'Alene Police responded to the rock quarry located on W. Kathleen Ave for human remains that were located near the bottom. The remains had been in the quarry for two to three years.

Detectives are still investigating the circumstances surrounding Mcghee's death and would like to talk with anyone who may have had contact with Mcghee in 2015. Anyone with information about David Patrick Mcghee is encouraged to contact Detective Jacob Rodgers with the Coeur d'Alene Police Department at 208-769-2320.

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.