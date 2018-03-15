Western US governors take aim at worst invasive species - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Western US governors take aim at worst invasive species

Posted: Updated:

DENVER (AP) - Western U.S. governors have compiled their first region-wide list of the worst invasive species for their states.

The Western Governors' Association Thursday released a compilation of 50 pests ranging from weeds and wild boars to insects and amphibians.

The governors want to prioritize efforts to defend against the intruders.

Pests that have been in the headlines before include water-gulping salt cedar trees and quagga mussels, which clog water and sewer pipelines.

Others may be surprises, including feral cats.

At least two diseases made the list: white nose syndrome, which infects bats, and whirling disease, which attacks fish.

The association says salt cedars are the worst land-based invasive species. The Eurasian watermilfoil is the worst in the water.

The list is based on a survey of state invasive species coordinators.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  Married couple discovers they appeared in same photo 11 years before they met

    Married couple discovers they appeared in same photo 11 years before they met

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 11:52 AM EDT2018-03-14 15:52:52 GMT

    KHQ.COM - Have you ever looked at  your significant other and wondered, "did our paths ever cross before we met?" Or, "were we ever in the same place, at the same time before we knew each other?" It's likely that for many couples, that definitely is the case but very few can prove it.  However, a married couple in China have discovered all the proof they need thanks to old photographs stashed away in a family photo album. 

    KHQ.COM - Have you ever looked at  your significant other and wondered, "did our paths ever cross before we met?" Or, "were we ever in the same place, at the same time before we knew each other?" It's likely that for many couples, that definitely is the case but very few can prove it.  However, a married couple in China have discovered all the proof they need thanks to old photographs stashed away in a family photo album. 

  Miller Creek hit-and-run suspect was allegedly high on inhalants

    Miller Creek hit-and-run suspect was allegedly high on inhalants

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 7:37 PM EDT2018-03-14 23:37:49 GMT

    MISSOULA- A woman is charged with several crimes for a March 12 hit-and-run that injured one person. The Missoula County Attorney's Office says Amanda Mae Mays was high on inhalants the evening of March 12.

    MISSOULA- A woman is charged with several crimes for a March 12 hit-and-run that injured one person. The Missoula County Attorney’s Office says Amanda Mae Mays was high on inhalants the evening of March 12.

  Actor Steve Reevis dies

    Actor Steve Reevis dies

    Thursday, December 7 2017 6:49 PM EST2017-12-07 23:49:05 GMT
    Thursday, December 7 2017 7:10 PM EST2017-12-08 00:10:39 GMT

    Steve Reevis was an actor and a member of the Blackfeet Nation in Browning Montana. According to the Pikanni Press & Newsfeed in Browning Reevis passed away December 7, 2017.

    Steve Reevis was an actor and a member of the Blackfeet Nation in Browning Montana. According to the Pikanni Press & Newsfeed in Browning Reevis passed away December 7, 2017.

  Idaho teacher accused of feeding live puppy to snapping turtle in front of students

    Idaho teacher accused of feeding live puppy to snapping turtle in front of students

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 5:49 PM EDT2018-03-14 21:49:43 GMT

    PRESTON, Idaho - An Idaho science teacher is under investigation after allegedly feeding a live puppy to a snapping turtle in front of students at his school. 

    PRESTON, Idaho - An Idaho science teacher is under investigation after allegedly feeding a live puppy to a snapping turtle in front of students at his school. 

  UM campus reacts to report of hate crime assault

    UM campus reacts to report of hate crime assault

    Thursday, March 15 2018 6:10 PM EDT2018-03-15 22:10:04 GMT

    UM students told us they were surprised to receive the email alert about an assault in a men's bathroom. UM officials currently believe the incident to be a hate or bias assault.

    UM students told us they were surprised to receive the email alert about an assault in a men's bathroom. UM officials currently believe the incident to be a hate or bias assault.

  Suicide prevention resources available for Montana kids

    Suicide prevention resources available for Montana kids

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 7:48 PM EDT2018-03-13 23:48:03 GMT

    As the Butte community mourns a 10-year-old lost to suicide, counselors say there are ways to talk about grief and suicide with your children.

    As the Butte community mourns a 10-year-old lost to suicide, counselors say there are ways to talk about grief and suicide with your children.

  Fresh food market Lucky's coming to Missoula's Southgate Mall

    Fresh food market Lucky's coming to Missoula's Southgate Mall

    Thursday, March 15 2018 11:52 AM EDT2018-03-15 15:52:50 GMT
    © From: Lucky's Market© From: Lucky's Market

    There's another new addition coming to Missoula's Southgate mall, a fresh food market. 

    There's another new addition coming to Missoula’s Southgate mall, a fresh food market. 

  Preschoolers participated in National School Walkout Day

    Preschoolers participated in National School Walkout Day

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 5:24 PM EDT2018-03-14 21:24:49 GMT

    And here in Montana, students across the state participated in school walkouts today. One that got a lot of traction on our Facebook page today was the Missoula International School, where children as young as preschoolers walked to promote peace While older students walked to the University of Montana Footbridge, younger students buddied up and walked to the Cherry Street Trailhead at Mount Jumbo. Throughout their journey, the students led by teachers and volunteers sang a song in...

    And here in Montana, students across the state participated in school walkouts today. One that got a lot of traction on our Facebook page today was the Missoula International School, where children as young as preschoolers walked to promote peace While older students walked to the University of Montana Footbridge, younger students buddied up and walked to the Cherry Street Trailhead at Mount Jumbo. Throughout their journey, the students led by teachers and volunteers sang a song in...

