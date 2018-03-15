UM campus reacts to report of hate crime assault - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

UM campus reacts to report of hate crime assault

Posted: Updated:
MISSOULA -

We're learning more about a reported assault and hate crime that allegedly occurred Wednesday on the University of Montana campus.

Students told us they were surprised to receive the email alert about an assault in a men's bathroom. UM officials currently believe the incident to be a hate or bias assault.

University officials said that they received a report of a student assault in the Liberal Arts building on Wednesday. A male student was assaulted by an unknown male.

We're told officials do not have a good description of the suspect and that an official police report was not filed.

Thursday, students reacted to the reported assault and email alert they received.

"It is definitely a little worrisome given that I am a member of class of people that are often persecuted. This specifically seems like it might be an LGBTQ-plus related issue. So I am a little bit more on guard," said Dejianna Ahanonu.

"Honestly I was kind of shocked that happened, because I wouldn't think something like that would happen here at the university," said Zachary Kremer.

The University of Montana assistant police chief said Missoula city police are not investigating the incident, because it was reported to school administration, not to law enforcement.

Police say they are not investigating this incident and have not had contact with the victim.

