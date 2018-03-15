UM students are excited for the big NCAA basketball game

University of Montana campus is buzzing with excitement ahead of Thursday night’s game.

There was a lot of maroon and silver on campus today.

Many of the students we talked to said it was such an exciting season to watch the Griz right here at home, and now they're anxious to see how Montana does in the big NCAA Tournament.

"I am super excited. I think it is a big opportunity for them to show what Montana is made of," says Dawit Mengistu. "I think the basketball team has been slept on lately and i think they are super young and super athletic and have a really good coach. I am really excited to see what they are going to do against Michigan."

Collin Freudenthal said, "I think me and a bunch of the guys on my floor are going to one of the TV rooms in the dorm and we're going to watch the game and hope for the upset. They are on my bracket so hopefully they win."

It’s safe to say the Griz will have plenty of support from Zootown.

The game starts at 7:50 PM MST, and will be broadcast on TBS.