Tester says Blackfoot Clearwater is sign of bipartisan agreement

U.S. Sen. Jon Tester is touting the results of a new poll as a sign of bipartisan agreement on the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Project.

The act seeks to designate additional wilderness surrounding the Seeley Lake area while allowing new timber harvest on other areas. The newly designated wilderness would be adjacent to the existing Mission Mountain, Bob Marshall and Scapegoat wildernesses.

In a teleconference, Tester said the project stands to improve recreation opportunities and jobs for the Seeley Lake area in particular. He says recreation groups, conservationists and timber industry representatives are in support of the bill. Missoula outfitter Smoke Elser is also advocating for the bill.

A poll released by the Wildlife Federation Fund says 68 percent of Montanans polled in mid-February supported the project. Almost 80 percent of Democrats stood in support and 63 percent of Republicans approved the proposal. The poll asked more than 500 Montanans via telephone.

"You can't even get that many Montanans to agree on whether it's a tomato or tomat-ah in their Bloody Mary," Tester said.

Sen. Steve Daines has previously stated that he would support the Blackfoot-Clearwater act if Tester supports Daines' bill to remove certain wilderness study areas elsewhere in the state.

In the conference, Tester said he wouldn't make such an agreement.

"No... I don't think it's quid pro quo," Tester said. "I think the bills on the WSA releases are more 'top down' in nature, even though Steve would argue with me on that."

The Blackfoot-Clearwater Stewardship Act was introduced in Feb. 2017 and would require approval by Congress to be passed.