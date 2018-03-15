Wyoming to allow hunters to wear fluorescent pink attire - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Wyoming to allow hunters to wear fluorescent pink attire

Photo from DGS Outerwear Photo from DGS Outerwear

By BOB MOEN
Associated Press

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - Wyoming has joined about a half dozen other states that let big game hunters don pink in the field.

Gov. Matt Mead on Wednesday signed into law a bill adding fluorescent pink to the fluorescent orange now mandated statewide. The new law takes effect July 1 before the fall hunting season.

Most big game hunters have been required to wear blaze orange as a safety measure to help distinguish themselves from other hunters.

Supporters of the legislation say adding fluorescent pink gives hunters a choice. In addition, a textile expert testified that fluorescent pink is more visible to humans than orange during the fall.

At least six other states have approved similar legislation in recent years. A few states, including Montana, have rejected adding a new color other than orange.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Married couple discovers they appeared in same photo 11 years before they met

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 11:52 AM EDT2018-03-14 15:52:52 GMT

    KHQ.COM - Have you ever looked at  your significant other and wondered, "did our paths ever cross before we met?" Or, "were we ever in the same place, at the same time before we knew each other?" It's likely that for many couples, that definitely is the case but very few can prove it.  However, a married couple in China have discovered all the proof they need thanks to old photographs stashed away in a family photo album. 

  • Miller Creek hit-and-run suspect was allegedly high on inhalants

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 7:37 PM EDT2018-03-14 23:37:49 GMT

    MISSOULA- A woman is charged with several crimes for a March 12 hit-and-run that injured one person. The Missoula County Attorney’s Office says Amanda Mae Mays was high on inhalants the evening of March 12.

  • Idaho teacher accused of feeding live puppy to snapping turtle in front of students

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 5:49 PM EDT2018-03-14 21:49:43 GMT

    PRESTON, Idaho - An Idaho science teacher is under investigation after allegedly feeding a live puppy to a snapping turtle in front of students at his school. 

  • Actor Steve Reevis dies

    Thursday, December 7 2017 6:49 PM EST2017-12-07 23:49:05 GMT
    Steve Reevis was an actor and a member of the Blackfeet Nation in Browning Montana. According to the Pikanni Press & Newsfeed in Browning Reevis passed away December 7, 2017.

  • Suicide prevention resources available for Montana kids

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 7:48 PM EDT2018-03-13 23:48:03 GMT

    As the Butte community mourns a 10-year-old lost to suicide, counselors say there are ways to talk about grief and suicide with your children.

  • Preschoolers participated in National School Walkout Day

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 5:24 PM EDT2018-03-14 21:24:49 GMT

    And here in Montana, students across the state participated in school walkouts today. One that got a lot of traction on our Facebook page today was the Missoula International School, where children as young as preschoolers walked to promote peace While older students walked to the University of Montana Footbridge, younger students buddied up and walked to the Cherry Street Trailhead at Mount Jumbo. Throughout their journey, the students led by teachers and volunteers sang a song in...

  • NCAA Bracket Challenge - you could win ONE MILLION DOLLARS!

    NCAA Basketball is about to hit high-gear - fill our your bracket in the one place where you could win ONE MILLION DOLLARS! It's the Northern Quest Resort and Casino MILLION DOLLAR MADNESS! In this SWXrightnow.com

