Griz meet with national media 24 hours before Michigan game

Owens & University of Providence Mutually Part Ways
The Montana Grizzlies are now less than 24 hours away from tipoff of their first round game with the Michigan Wolverines. Our Shaun Rainey is down in Wichita, Kansas following the team, and has this report on media day.
The Montana State men's team finished a disappointing season with a 14-17 overall mark. Then something magical happened – the Cats won the Big Sky Tournament as the six seed and the automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
Check out the final Super 8 Plays of the Week until football season!
MSUB snapped a 9 game losing streak to Alaska Anchorage with the win.
University of Montana police are investigating an assault, that allegedly occurred Wednesday in the school's Liberal Arts building.
MISSOULA- A woman is charged with several crimes for a March 12 hit-and-run that injured one person. The Missoula County Attorney’s Office says Amanda Mae Mays was high on inhalants the evening of March 12.
Students, faculty and community members gathered at the University of Montana.
No. 3 Michigan (28-7) vs. No. 14 Montana (26-7)
PRESTON, Idaho - An Idaho science teacher is under investigation after allegedly feeding a live puppy to a snapping turtle in front of students at his school.
The Montana Grizzlies are now less than 24 hours away from tipoff of their first round game with the Michigan Wolverines. Our Shaun Rainey is down in Wichita, Kansas following the team, and has this report on media day.
GU is 26-18 in the NCAA Tournament under head coach Mark Few with a berth in all 18 previous seasons of Few's head coaching career.
Big Sky Conference MVP Bogdan Bliznyuk set yet another school scoring record, this time for single season points, but the Eastern Washington University men's basketball team fell to Utah Valley.
Daugherty, hired prior to the 2007-08 campaign, has guided the Cougars for the past 11 seasons, posting a combined 130-218 record, including three WNIT appearances.
The Montana State men's team finished a disappointing season with a 14-17 overall mark. Then something magical happened – the Cats won the Big Sky Tournament as the six seed and the automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
Gonzaga was selected for its ninth NCAA Tournament in 10 years and 10th overall.
Check out the final Super 8 Plays of the Week until football season!
MSUB snapped a 9 game losing streak to Alaska Anchorage with the win.
Courtesy Montana Sports Information Former Griz leave it all on the field on Pro Day Months of toil and sweat in weight rooms across the country culminated for eight former Montana Grizzlies at the team's annual Pro Day in Missoula on Monday.
The University of Washington Men's Basketball Team earned a number five seed in the 2018 National Invitational Tournament and will host four-seed Boise State on Wednesday, March 14 at 7 p.m.
KHQ.COM - Have you ever looked at your significant other and wondered, "did our paths ever cross before we met?" Or, "were we ever in the same place, at the same time before we knew each other?" It's likely that for many couples, that definitely is the case but very few can prove it. However, a married couple in China have discovered all the proof they need thanks to old photographs stashed away in a family photo album.
As the Butte community mourns a 10-year-old lost to suicide, counselors say there are ways to talk about grief and suicide with your children.
DETROIT - Ford is recalling nearly 1.4 million midsize cars in North America because the steering wheel can detach from the steering column and drivers could lose control. The recall covers certain Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ cars from the 2014 through 2018 model years. Ford says steering wheel bolts can loosen over time.
For nearly 60 years, the Freeway Tavern has been serving the people of Butte lunch and dinner.
PRESTON, Idaho - An Idaho science teacher is under investigation after allegedly feeding a live puppy to a snapping turtle in front of students at his school.
For the first time, the public had the chance to meet the architects, who are tasked with restoring the Sperry Chalet. Architecture firm, Anderson Hallas, has developed four redesign concepts for restoring the Sperry Chalet.
And here in Montana, students across the state participated in school walkouts today. One that got a lot of traction on our Facebook page today was the Missoula International School, where children as young as preschoolers walked to promote peace While older students walked to the University of Montana Footbridge, younger students buddied up and walked to the Cherry Street Trailhead at Mount Jumbo. Throughout their journey, the students led by teachers and volunteers sang a song in...
DETROIT - Ford is recalling nearly 1.4 million midsize cars in North America because the steering wheel can detach from the steering column and drivers could lose control. The recall covers certain Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ cars from the 2014 through 2018 model years. Ford says steering wheel bolts can loosen over time.
