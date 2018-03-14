University of Montana police investigating reported assault

University of Montana police are investigating an alleged physical assault that occurred Wednesday in the school's Liberal Arts building.

In an email sent out to students, UMPD says a male student was allegedly assaulted by an unknown man in "what appears to be hate/bias violence."

The alert goes on to say, "The incident occurred in the men's restroom across from room 102 on the main level."

UM Director of Communications, Paula Short, says that police are actively looking for the alleged assailant, although information, including a description of the suspect, is still scarce.

She adds that the incident was reported by a third party to UMPD around 4:30 p.m.

University police are asking anyone with information about the alleged assault to contact UMPD at 406-243-6131.

Information can be submitted anonymously.