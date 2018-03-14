University of Montana police investigating reported assault

University of Montana police are investigating an assault, that allegedly occurred Wednesday in the school's Liberal Arts building.
MISSOULA- A woman is charged with several crimes for a March 12 hit-and-run that injured one person. The Missoula County Attorney’s Office says Amanda Mae Mays was high on inhalants the evening of March 12.
Students, faculty and community members gathered at the University of Montana.
No. 3 Michigan (28-7) vs. No. 14 Montana (26-7)
PRESTON, Idaho - An Idaho science teacher is under investigation after allegedly feeding a live puppy to a snapping turtle in front of students at his school.
KHQ.COM - Have you ever looked at your significant other and wondered, "did our paths ever cross before we met?" Or, "were we ever in the same place, at the same time before we knew each other?" It's likely that for many couples, that definitely is the case but very few can prove it. However, a married couple in China have discovered all the proof they need thanks to old photographs stashed away in a family photo album.
As the Butte community mourns a 10-year-old lost to suicide, counselors say there are ways to talk about grief and suicide with your children.
DETROIT - Ford is recalling nearly 1.4 million midsize cars in North America because the steering wheel can detach from the steering column and drivers could lose control. The recall covers certain Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ cars from the 2014 through 2018 model years. Ford says steering wheel bolts can loosen over time.
For nearly 60 years, the Freeway Tavern has been serving the people of Butte lunch and dinner.
PRESTON, Idaho - An Idaho science teacher is under investigation after allegedly feeding a live puppy to a snapping turtle in front of students at his school.
For the first time, the public had the chance to meet the architects, who are tasked with restoring the Sperry Chalet. Architecture firm, Anderson Hallas, has developed four redesign concepts for restoring the Sperry Chalet.
And here in Montana, students across the state participated in school walkouts today. One that got a lot of traction on our Facebook page today was the Missoula International School, where children as young as preschoolers walked to promote peace While older students walked to the University of Montana Footbridge, younger students buddied up and walked to the Cherry Street Trailhead at Mount Jumbo. Throughout their journey, the students led by teachers and volunteers sang a song in...
DETROIT - Ford is recalling nearly 1.4 million midsize cars in North America because the steering wheel can detach from the steering column and drivers could lose control. The recall covers certain Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ cars from the 2014 through 2018 model years. Ford says steering wheel bolts can loosen over time.
