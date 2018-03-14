University of Montana police investigating reported assault - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

University of Montana police investigating reported assault

Posted: Updated:

University of Montana police are investigating an alleged physical assault that occurred Wednesday in the school's Liberal Arts building.

In an email sent out to students, UMPD says a male student was allegedly assaulted by an unknown man in "what appears to be hate/bias violence."

The alert goes on to say, "The incident occurred in the men's restroom across from room 102 on the main level."

UM Director of Communications, Paula Short, says that police are actively looking for the alleged assailant, although information, including a description of the suspect, is still scarce.

She adds that the incident was reported by a third party to UMPD around 4:30 p.m. 

University police are asking anyone with information about the alleged assault to contact UMPD at 406-243-6131.

Information can be submitted anonymously. 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Married couple discovers they appeared in same photo 11 years before they met

    Married couple discovers they appeared in same photo 11 years before they met

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 11:52 AM EDT2018-03-14 15:52:52 GMT

    KHQ.COM - Have you ever looked at  your significant other and wondered, "did our paths ever cross before we met?" Or, "were we ever in the same place, at the same time before we knew each other?" It's likely that for many couples, that definitely is the case but very few can prove it.  However, a married couple in China have discovered all the proof they need thanks to old photographs stashed away in a family photo album. 

    KHQ.COM - Have you ever looked at  your significant other and wondered, "did our paths ever cross before we met?" Or, "were we ever in the same place, at the same time before we knew each other?" It's likely that for many couples, that definitely is the case but very few can prove it.  However, a married couple in China have discovered all the proof they need thanks to old photographs stashed away in a family photo album. 

  • Suicide prevention resources available for Montana kids

    Suicide prevention resources available for Montana kids

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 7:48 PM EDT2018-03-13 23:48:03 GMT

    As the Butte community mourns a 10-year-old lost to suicide, counselors say there are ways to talk about grief and suicide with your children.

    As the Butte community mourns a 10-year-old lost to suicide, counselors say there are ways to talk about grief and suicide with your children.

  • Ford recalls almost 1.4M cars; steering wheel can come loose

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 9:01 AM EDT2018-03-14 13:01:17 GMT

    DETROIT - Ford is recalling nearly 1.4 million midsize cars in North America because the steering wheel can detach from the steering column and drivers could lose control. The recall covers certain Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ cars from the 2014 through 2018 model years.    Ford says steering wheel bolts can loosen over time. 

    DETROIT - Ford is recalling nearly 1.4 million midsize cars in North America because the steering wheel can detach from the steering column and drivers could lose control. The recall covers certain Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ cars from the 2014 through 2018 model years.    Ford says steering wheel bolts can loosen over time. 

  • The Wop Chop, a true Montana Treasure

    The Wop Chop, a true Montana Treasure

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 1:21 PM EDT2018-03-13 17:21:25 GMT

    For nearly 60 years, the Freeway Tavern has been serving the people of Butte lunch and dinner. 

    For nearly 60 years, the Freeway Tavern has been serving the people of Butte lunch and dinner. 

  • Idaho teacher accused of feeding live puppy to snapping turtle in front of students

    Idaho teacher accused of feeding live puppy to snapping turtle in front of students

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 5:49 PM EDT2018-03-14 21:49:43 GMT

    PRESTON, Idaho - An Idaho science teacher is under investigation after allegedly feeding a live puppy to a snapping turtle in front of students at his school. 

    PRESTON, Idaho - An Idaho science teacher is under investigation after allegedly feeding a live puppy to a snapping turtle in front of students at his school. 

  • Architects unveil 4 redesign options for historic Sperry Chalet

    Architects unveil 4 redesign options for historic Sperry Chalet

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 12:39 AM EDT2018-03-14 04:39:03 GMT

    For the first time, the public had the chance to meet the architects, who are tasked with restoring the Sperry Chalet. Architecture firm, Anderson Hallas, has developed four redesign concepts for restoring the Sperry Chalet.

    For the first time, the public had the chance to meet the architects, who are tasked with restoring the Sperry Chalet. Architecture firm, Anderson Hallas, has developed four redesign concepts for restoring the Sperry Chalet.

  • Preschoolers participated in National School Walkout Day

    Preschoolers participated in National School Walkout Day

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 5:24 PM EDT2018-03-14 21:24:49 GMT

    And here in Montana, students across the state participated in school walkouts today. One that got a lot of traction on our Facebook page today was the Missoula International School, where children as young as preschoolers walked to promote peace While older students walked to the University of Montana Footbridge, younger students buddied up and walked to the Cherry Street Trailhead at Mount Jumbo. Throughout their journey, the students led by teachers and volunteers sang a song in...

    And here in Montana, students across the state participated in school walkouts today. One that got a lot of traction on our Facebook page today was the Missoula International School, where children as young as preschoolers walked to promote peace While older students walked to the University of Montana Footbridge, younger students buddied up and walked to the Cherry Street Trailhead at Mount Jumbo. Throughout their journey, the students led by teachers and volunteers sang a song in...

  • Ford recalls almost 1.4M cars; steering wheel can come loose

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 12:04 PM EDT2018-03-14 16:04:17 GMT

    DETROIT - Ford is recalling nearly 1.4 million midsize cars in North America because the steering wheel can detach from the steering column and drivers could lose control. The recall covers certain Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ cars from the 2014 through 2018 model years.    Ford says steering wheel bolts can loosen over time. 

    DETROIT - Ford is recalling nearly 1.4 million midsize cars in North America because the steering wheel can detach from the steering column and drivers could lose control. The recall covers certain Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ cars from the 2014 through 2018 model years.    Ford says steering wheel bolts can loosen over time. 

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.